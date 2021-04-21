Very few got Covid-19 after vaccination: Centre

Of 12.7 crore inoculated, 21,000 got Covid-19 after vaccine: Centre

Of the 93.56 lakh who were administered the first dose of Covaxin 4,208 or 0.04% had tested positive

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS,
  • Apr 21 2021, 21:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 09:07 ist
A medical staff inoculates a beneficiary with Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases, in Mumbai on April 19, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

Two to four persons per 10,000 who have received the Covid-19 vaccine were getting infected with the disease—a number too small to be worried about, the government said on Wednesday.

Of the 12.7 crore persons vaccinated by the two vaccines, 21,000 have tested positive for Covid-19, Indian Council for Medical Research Director General Balram Bhargava told reporters here.

He said most of the breakthrough infections, those testing positive post-vaccination, have been reported in the high-risk category such as healthcare workers, who have exposure to the virus.

According to the data presented at the press conference, of the 93.56 lakh who were administered the first dose of Covaxin 4,208 or 0.04% had tested positive. Of the 17.37 lakh who received the second dose, 695 or 0.04% tested positive.

Read: A fourth Covid-19 vaccine in India by August?

Bhargava said 17,145 persons or 0.02% of the 10.03 crore persons who received the Covishield vaccine tested positive after the first dose, while 5,014 persons or 0.03% of the 1.57 crore were infected with the disease after receiving the second dose.

“This is a very small number and not at all worrisome. There is a possibility that a newer highly transmissible variant may be responsible, else it would have been zero,” Bhargava said.

He said even if a person gets infected after vaccination, the infection was not severe and urged people to get the vaccines.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
ICMR

Related videos

What's Brewing

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

DH Toon | No 'thali' left for PM Modi to beat?

DH Toon | No 'thali' left for PM Modi to beat?

Cab fares hiked by 90%. Are drivers earning enough?

Cab fares hiked by 90%. Are drivers earning enough?

Old mess and a new 'waste' body  

Old mess and a new 'waste' body  

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

This couple married four times to maximise their leave

This couple married four times to maximise their leave

Climate change altering migration of whales?

Climate change altering migration of whales?

 