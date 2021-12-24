Coronavirus News Live: Violation of Covid rules to attract charges under Sec 188, says Pimpri Chinchwad municipal commissioner

PM Narendra Modi, at a meeting to review India's Covid situation, said that the country should be Satark (vigilant) and Saavdhan (careful) and that the fight against the pandemic is not over. Meanwhile, Italy imposed new restrictions on the unvaccinated and on New Year's Eve celebrations. Stay tuned for live updates.
Uddhav Thackeray interacted with Covid-19 task force in the wake of Omicron threat
WHO aims for 70% coverage of Covid-19 vaccines worldwide by mid-2022
Achievement of 70% coverage with Covie-19 vaccines in all countries as a global imperative by mid-2022. All countries to work with COVAX with considerable urgency to optimize the strategic use of the growing vaccine supply, saysIndependent Allocation of Vaccines Group of COVAX, WHO
Amid Covid-19 concerns, US expands interview waivers for H-1B, L-1 visas
United, Delta cancel more than 200 US Christmas Eve flights amid Covid surge
United Airlines and Delta Air Lines on Thursday said they had each canceled dozens of Christmas Eve flights, as the spreadingCovid-19 Omicron variant takes a toll on its flight crews and other workers.
Chicago-based United canceled 120 flights for Friday, while Atlanta-based Delta said it has canceled about 90. Both said they were working to contact passengers so they would not be stranded at airports.
Ahead of Christmas & New Year celebrations, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner, in a fresh order, says anyone found violating state govt's guidelines on Covid will be booked under Section 188 of IPC - ANI
Australia to shorten wait time for Covid boosters
Australia would further shorten the wait time for people to receive their Covid-19 booster shots, Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Friday, as the country grapples with record infections fuelled by the Omicron variant.
