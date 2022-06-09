One dead, 18 injured in Mumbai building collapse

One dead, 18 injured in Mumbai building collapse

A rescue operation is under way to search for three to four persons believed to be under the rubble

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 09 2022, 08:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2022, 11:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 55-year-old man was killed and 18 other people were injured after a three-storey residential building collapsed in suburban Bandra on Thursday, a civic official said, adding that two of the injured persons were rescued from the rubble.

The ground-plus-two storey structure in Maharashtra Nagar locality near the Western Express Highway collapsed around 12.30 am, the official said.

Personnel of the fire brigade, police and ward staff of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot after learning about the incident.

Two persons were pulled out of the debris of the collapsed structure and the search and rescue operation was later called off, the official said.

A total of 19 people injured in the incident were rushed to the nearby civic-run Bhabha hospital where doctors declared one of them dead, another official said. The deceased was identified as Shahnawaz Alam (55), he said.

The official further said that at present, only one person is undergoing treatment at the Bhabha hospital, while the 17 other injured people were discharged after treatment. Most of the injured persons hailed from Bihar and were staying together in the ill-fated building, sources said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mumbai
Maharashtra
India News
BMC

What's Brewing

A R Rahman to represent British Council's culture drive

A R Rahman to represent British Council's culture drive

Thailand decriminalises weed, but not the strong stuff

Thailand decriminalises weed, but not the strong stuff

Lounge around before you fly out of KIA

Lounge around before you fly out of KIA

Hurt monkey, its baby reach Bihar clinic for treatment

Hurt monkey, its baby reach Bihar clinic for treatment

Eating Lucknow: Tunday Kebabi done right

Eating Lucknow: Tunday Kebabi done right

In Pics | Must know facts about cricketer Mithali Raj

In Pics | Must know facts about cricketer Mithali Raj

 