One dead, 18 injured in Mumbai building collapse

A 55-year-old man was killed and 18 other people were injured after a three-storey residential building collapsed in suburban Bandra on Thursday, a civic official said, adding that two of the injured persons were rescued from the rubble.

The ground-plus-two storey structure in Maharashtra Nagar locality near the Western Express Highway collapsed around 12.30 am, the official said.

Personnel of the fire brigade, police and ward staff of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot after learning about the incident.

Two persons were pulled out of the debris of the collapsed structure and the search and rescue operation was later called off, the official said.

A total of 19 people injured in the incident were rushed to the nearby civic-run Bhabha hospital where doctors declared one of them dead, another official said. The deceased was identified as Shahnawaz Alam (55), he said.

The official further said that at present, only one person is undergoing treatment at the Bhabha hospital, while the 17 other injured people were discharged after treatment. Most of the injured persons hailed from Bihar and were staying together in the ill-fated building, sources said.