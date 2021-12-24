Only God can possibly give corruption-free govt: Former Goa CM

A political party cannot promise a corruption-free government, and only God can deliver corruption-free governance, Congress MP and former Goa Chief Minister Francisco Sardinha said on Friday.

"There are many parties in the fray this time. Keep your eyes open. Anyone can make promises. (Delhi Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal has announced a corruption-free government," Sardinha said at a press conference in South Goa.

Kejriwal has made a series of pre-poll assurances to the people of Goa which includes free water, free electricity, unemployment doles, allowances for women, apart from promising corruption-free governance.

"Only God can possibly give the corruption-free government," Sardinha said, adding that at the most political parties can promise minimised corruption in governance.

Sardinha's comment comes at a time when the state is heading for the 2022 state assembly polls, which are scheduled for early February.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: