Oscar to 'RRR' is global endorsement of PM's choice, says Piyush Goyal

In a Facebook post on Monday evening, Union minister Piyush Goyal pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “nominated” the scriptwriter of RRR, V Vijayendra Prasad, to the Rajya Sabha in July 2022.

Headlined “Rajya Sabha nomination - an Oscar for prime minister’s choice”, Goyal said in the post, “Today, the global spotlight is on RRR for winning an Oscar for the original song Naatu Naatu. This is a global endorsement of the PM’s choice.”

The minister said the PM “has left his stamp of quality in nominating members to the Rajya Sabha by choosing outstanding personalities who have made a mark in diverse fields such as Indian culture, social work, and sports.”

Goyal said Prasad is one of the several exceptional people whom the PM nominated to the Rajya Sabha in July 2022.

In his post, Goyal said the scriptwriter from Andhra Pradesh has been associated with the creative world for decades. “Last year, Prime Minister Modi ji recognised his greatness and said, “his works showcase India’s glorious culture and have made a mark globally.”

The minister listed other illustrious nominated members of the Rajya Sabha at present, including composer Ilaiyaraaja, athlete PT Usha, Karnataka’s Veerendra Heggade and danseuse Sonal Mansingh.

According to the Constitution, the President can nominate 12 people to the Rajya Sabha for their contributions towards arts, literature, sciences, and social services. However, in practice, the President nominates on the executive’s advice.