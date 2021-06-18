Over 2.58 crore Covid-19 vaccines still available with states, says Centre

States have over 2.58 cr Covid-19 vaccines: Centre

Over 27.90 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through the Government of India

PTI
New Delhi,
  • Jun 18 2021, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2021, 16:42 ist
The total consumption, including wastage is 25,32,65,825 doses. Credit: AFP File Photo

More than 2.58 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs and over 19,95,770 doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

Over 27.90 crore (27,90,66,230) vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage is 25,32,65,825 doses, the ministry said.

It said 2,58,00,405 vaccine doses are still available with the  states and UTs to be administered.

"Furthermore, more than 19,95,770 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states and UTs within the next three days," the ministry said

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Covid vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine
Health Ministry

