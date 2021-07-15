'Over 40.31 cr Covid doses given to states, UTs so far'

Over 40.31 crore Covid vaccines provided to states, UTs so far: Centre

In a statement, the health ministry said 83,85,790 more doses are in the pipeline

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 15 2021, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2021, 15:32 ist
The new phase of universalisation of Covid-19 vaccination programme commenced from June 21. Credit: AFP Photo

Over 40.31 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have so far been provided to states/UTs in the country and more than 1.92 crore balance and unutilised jabs are still available with them and private hospitals, the health ministry said on Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry said 83,85,790 more doses are in the pipeline.

“More than 40.31 crore (40,31,74,380) vaccine doses have been provided to states/Union Territories (UTs) so far through all sources, and a further 83,85,790 doses are in the pipeline. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 38,39,02,614 doses (according to data available at 8 am Thursday),” the ministry said.



More than 1.92 crore (1,92,71,766) balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs and private hospitals to be administered, it said.

The new phase of universalisation of Covid-19 vaccination programme commenced from June 21.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the states/UTs by providing them the vaccines.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by vaccine manufacturers in the country, to the states/UTs.

