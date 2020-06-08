Pak Army shells forward areas along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Pak Army shells forward areas along LoC in J-K's Poonch

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jun 08 2020, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 22:57 ist
PTI/File photo for representation

Pakistani troops on Monday opened fire and heavily shelled forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, a defence spokesperson said.

"At about 1945 hours today, Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Khari Karmara sector in the district," he said.

He said the Indian Army retaliated befittingly and cross-border shelling between the two sides was going on when last reports were received.

