Pak ISI sending ISKP cadre to PoK to hit Jammu and Kashmir in a big way: Intel

Keeping its eye on Jammu and Kashmir, the Pakistan's intelligence wing - Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) has been sending the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) cadre to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) with an aim to hit J&K in a big way.

As per the latest intelligence inputs, these ISKP cadres were released from the Afghanistan jails recently and had returned to Pakistan and now the ISI has instructed them to execute its agenda in the Valley.

The sources have revealed that the security agencies in Kashmir have tracked the movement and presence of ISKP commander Munsib who has been reportedly coordinating with various terror outfits for this purpose. He has been active on social media for the past few months, they added.

Around 25 youths from Kerala have recently gone to Afghanistan and had joined the ISKP cadre, now the inputs are coming that ISI can use those radicalised youths of Kerala to carry out attacks in India, the sources further said, adding that their movements are on the agencies' radar.

After the Taliban occupation in Afghanistan, the ISI has been actively planning to push its trained and supported terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba and al-Badr into the union territory for the last two months and now the ISKP ultras to various launch pads in PoK along with the line of control, the sources in the intelligence agencies also revealed.

The intelligence inputs also confirmed that the launch pads in Pakistan have been humming with activity near the border indicating an increase in planning for infiltration. These launch pads were abandoned after a ceasefire was announced in February this year.

Indian security agencies are also getting inputs that the presence of Pashtun speaking terrorists in some of the terrorist camps located in PoK, which has increased the possibilities of ISKP ultras in these launch pads near the border areas in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The J&K Police is aggressively trying to track down those over-ground workers who can give shelter to foreign terrorists and make their mission even easier. They are constantly trying to ensure that the infiltrating terrorists do not find any hideout or take shelter in the villages of Kashmir", a senior official in the security set up said.

Reiterating zero tolerance to terrorism, CRPF Director General Kuldeep Singh and J&K Police Chief Dilbagh Singh have said that the security forces are on high alert and ready to handle security situation arising from the development in Afghanistan even if they try to infiltrate with latest weapons.

