What's cooking? Bang for buckwheat

<p class="bodytext">If you are looking for a gluten-free ingredient for traditional recipes, buckwheat may just be the answer. Called a pseudo cereal or grain, buckwheat is actually a seed. It's fibre-rich, and a good low-glycemic index (GI) ingredient. Touted as a superfood, it is also known for its high mineral and antioxidant attributes. </p><p class="bodytext">Buckwheat is used in flour and grain forms. Buckwheat flour can be used for rotis and parathas (called kuttu ka paratha in Hindi). If you are bored of the same old rotis, use the flour with some spices and seasonings to make a batter, and try out cheela (usually made with besan) or dosae. Alternatively, you could use a slightly thicker batter to make steamed dhoklas. The grain is also used to make a light and fluffy khichdi, with a mix of vegetables and moong dal. </p><p class="bodytext">The flour can also be used for waffles and pancakes. You could use the grains in the same manner as you would use oats and make a hot cereal or a porridge, and top the bowl with fruits or nuts.</p><p class="bodytext">Buckwheat noodles are also popular, and you can make a Korean version of buckwheat noodles and top it with a spicy gochujang sauce for some flavour. </p><p class="bodytext">The versatile ingredient is available as flour, cereal and noodles on most e-commerce platforms and supermarkets, and is not difficult to source. </p><p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">(</span><span class="bold">What's Cooking</span> <span class="italic"> shines the spotlight on a single ingredient, its nutritional qualities and the ways in which you can use it.)</span></p>