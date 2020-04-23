Pandemic Podcast: How students can fight lockdown blues

Pandemic Podcast: Tips for students to cope with lockdown blues

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 23 2020, 11:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 11:46 ist
Representative image. (Credit: AFP Photo)

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. In this episode, Dhanyata M Poovaiah speaks to Ali Khwaja on students, exams, and lockdown, Rahul Gopal tells us all about nutrition and Akash Sriram decodes fake news. Also, know about our new initiative Spread Kindness from Ahmed.

