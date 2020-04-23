Pandemic Podcast: Tips for students to cope with lockdown blues

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. In this episode, Dhanyata M Poovaiah speaks to Ali Khwaja on students, exams, and lockdown, Rahul Gopal tells us all about nutrition and Akash Sriram decodes fake news. Also, know about our new initiative Spread Kindness from Ahmed.

Check out Spread Kindness stories here

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!