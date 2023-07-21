Parliament Live: MPs submit notice to discuss issue with PM Modi's statement on Manipur

On the first day of the Monsoon Session, both the house were adjourned till Friday (July 21) after Opposition ruckus over Manipur violence. The BJP, meanwhile, alleged that the Opposition parties did not let the discussion happen because they felt that incidents of "misbehavior" with women in Congress-ruled states as well as the violence during the West Bengal panchayat elections may also come up. As Parliament gears up for the second day of the proceedings, track latest updates from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha here.
Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Manish Tewari give Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, demanding discussion on Manipur situation. Tagore has also demanded that the PM speak in the House.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh and RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha give Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, demanding discussion on Manipur situation.
MPs submit notice to discuss issue with PM Modi's statement on Manipur
BJP charges Opposition with not allowing discussion on Manipur in Parliament
Even though the government was ready for a discussion on Manipur, the opposition disrupted Parliament proceedings and did now allow the debate to take place, the BJP charged on Thursday as it questioned the timing of the surfacing of a May 4 video of two women being paraded naked in the northeastern state.
The BJP said that a discussion on the situation in Manipur would have sent out a "meaningful and positive" message to the people of the violence-hit state but the opposition parties did not let it happen because they felt that incidents of "misbehavior" with women in Congress-ruled states as well as the violence during the West Bengal panchayat elections may also come up.
‘Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control & Discipline) Bill, 2023’ to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today