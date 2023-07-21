Parliament Live: MPs submit notice to discuss issue with PM Modi's statement on Manipur

On the first day of the Monsoon Session, both the house were adjourned till Friday (July 21) after Opposition ruckus over Manipur violence. The BJP, meanwhile, alleged that the Opposition parties did not let the discussion happen because they felt that incidents of "misbehavior" with women in Congress-ruled states as well as the violence during the West Bengal panchayat elections may also come up. As Parliament gears up for the second day of the proceedings, track latest updates from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha here.