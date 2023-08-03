Parliament Live: Rajnath to move inter-services organisations bill in Lok Sabha
updated: Aug 03 2023, 08:04 ist
Track all the latest updates from the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament with DH!
Will give copies of Vedas to all Rajya Sabha colleagues: Dharmendra Pradhan
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said that he will give copies of the Vedas to all his Rajya Sabha colleagues. Pradhan was responding to a suggestion from vice-president Jagdeep Dhankar.
Bills passed in Lok Sabha amid adjournments; Speaker Om Birla 'upset' over Opposition disruptions
The Lok Sabha did not see much business on Wednesday with the house being adjourned twice, as opposition as well as lawmakers from the treasury benches disrupted proceedings. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla did not preside over the house as he was upset about Opposition MPs throwing papers in the well and drowning union home minister Amit Shah’s attempts to initiate discussion on the bill to replace the Delhi ordinance.
Legislative business to be taken up in Rajya Sabha today includes moving The Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi;The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023, by Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal; and The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, by Union minister Anurag Thakur for consideration and passing.
I.N.D.I.A urges President Droupadi Murmu to nominate two Manipuri women to Rajya Sabha
A delegation of the Opposition also submited amemorandum to the Presidentover their demand for PM Modi's statement in Parliament on Manipur.
Bills to be taken up in Rajya Sabha today:
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to move the 'Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023' in Lok Sabha