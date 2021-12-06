Parliament Live: Opposition leaders to chalk out floor strategy; suspended MPs to continue protest

The productivity of Lok Sabha increased to 204 per cent on Thursday as the House sat for extra hours till midnight to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha lost 52.30 per cent of the scheduled sitting time during the first week of the ongoing Winter Session on account of disruptions and forced adjournments, the RS secretariat said. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
Opposition leaders to meet today at 10 am at Mallikarjun Kharge's office in Parliament to chalk out floor strategy. Suspended MPs to continue their protest at Gandhi Statue
(DHNS)
On Covid debate day, Lok Sabha productivity increased to 204%
The productivity of Lok Sabha increased to 204 per cent on Thursday as the House sat for extra hours till midnight to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to Lok Sabha officials, the productivity of the Lower House had touched 117 per cent on Wednesday when the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulations) Bill was passed after a four-hour debate.
(PTI)
Rajya Sabha lost 52.30% of scheduled sitting time during first week of Winter Session: Secretariat
The Rajya Sabha lost 52.30 per cent of the scheduled sitting time during the first week of the ongoing Winter Session on account of disruptions and forced adjournments, the RS secretariat said.
Read more
PAC has responsibility to evolve, be flexible: Om Birla
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday advised Parliamentary committees to directly interact with people and take inputs from them so that it can make "more effective and meaningful" recommendations to the government for the development of the country.
Read more
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the Winter Session of the Parliament.