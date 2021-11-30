Parliament Live: Houses gear up for more Oppn protests on Day 2; Dam Safety Bill to be taken up in RS today

On a stormy first day of the Winter Session, the Parliament passed the Bill repealing the three farm laws in both Houses without discussion within four minutes. The Opposition turned up the heat and staged protests, demanding a discussion on the repeal. Twelve Opposition MPs were suspended for the entire Winter Session in the Rajya Sabha for creating a ruckus. Stay tuned for live updates.
Today in Parliament
The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021 will be introduced in Lok Sabha. Rajya Sabha will discuss and pass the Dam Safety Bill, 2019.
Three Committee Reports including the report on ‘Reforms in Content and Design of School Textbooks’ will be tabled.
TMC, Congress MPs 'will not apologise'
Twelve MPs suspended on the first day of the Winter Session will meet withVenkaiah Naidu for a review of his decision. Sources told News18 that TMC and Congress are unlikely to apologise. The report added that the Opposition may boycott the entire Rajya Sabha session.
'Passed without discussion, repealed without discussion': Omar's jibe over farm laws
National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Monday targeted the government after Parliament passed without any discussion the bill to repeal the three controversial farm laws which had triggered protests by farmers.
On the first day of the Winter Session on Monday, Parliament passed The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, to cancel the three agri laws, with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha approving it without any debate within minutes of taking it up amid protests by opposition members who were demanding a discussion.
Lok Sabha passes bill to repeal 3 farm laws; Oppn raises issue of farmers' welfare
A bill to repeal the three contentious agricultural laws, against which farmers have been protesting for over a year, was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday without a debate, within minutes of its introduction.
Opposition members from the Congress, the TMC, the DMK and other parties disrupted proceedings, seeking a debate and raising farmers' issues, leading to repeated adjournments.
Soon after the House reassembled at noon following a brief adjournment on the first day of the Winter Session, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar introduced the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 through which the three laws, passed by Parliament in September last year, were repealed.
According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the bill, "Even though only a group of farmers are protesting against these laws, the government has tried hard to sensitise the farmers on the importance of the farm laws and explain the merits through several meetings and other forums."
Suspension of Opposition MPs eases pressure on BJP in Rajya Sabha
With TRS and YSR Congress that used to come to the rescue of the Narendra Modi government playing hard ball, the suspension of 12 Opposition MPs will be a welcome relief for the ruling BJP in Rajya Sabha where the numbers could go against it depending on attendance.
At present, the NDA and friendly parties have 120 MPs in a House of 245, including six vacancies, while the Congress, its allies and other Opposition parties count for 104. BJD has nine MPs while YSR Congress has six.
