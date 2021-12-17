Parliament Live: Lok Sabha to take up Anti-Doping Bill today

Another day of protests was seen in the Parliament on Thursday as the Opposition demanded the resignation of MoS Ajay Mishra. Suspended MPs have planned 'Jan Sansad' to protest suspension. They will focus on people's issues inside Rajya Sabha today. Stay tuned for updates
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table a Bill to amend the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949, the Cost and Works Accountants Act, 1959 and the Company Secretaries Act, 1980 today - IANS
India must develop digital payment network: House panel
The Joint parliamentary committee on Data Protection has recommended India develop its own electronic payment network in the lines of Ripple (USA) and INSTEX (EU), which could be an alternative to the SWIFT payment system, whose privacy has been compromised widely.
Read more
Naidu urges legislators to ensure gender-sensitive approach to TB eradication
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday called on members of parliament and legislative assemblies and gram pradhans to conduct regular review meetings at district and sub-district levels to ensure a gender-sensitive approach to tuberculosis eradication.
Addressing the National Conference on Women Winning against TB, he called upon public representatives to be "catalysts" in the mass awareness campaign in the fight against tuberculosis (TB) by playing a proactive role in public conversations.
Par panel recommends more accountability of social media platforms, non-personal data regulation
A parliamentary panel on Thursday recommended tougher norms to regulate social media platforms by holding them accountable for the content they host, while asserting that it is imperative to store data in India and restrict access to it by categorising it as sensitive and critical personal data.
It recommended widening the scope of proposed data protection legislation to include both personal and non-personal data with "a single administration and regulatory body", and sought greater accountability for social media platforms by treating them as 'publishers'.
Today in Parliament: Lok Sabha
BJP Minister Anurag Singh Thakur will move for consideration and passage the Anti-Doping Bill, 2021. Another Bill for consideration is the Wildlife Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2021.