Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

TMC leader shot at in West Bengal's Cooch Behar

Armed men, who are yet to be identified, fired targetting him. Roy received a gunshot wound on his right thigh, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 May 2024, 07:42 IST
Last Updated : 17 May 2024, 07:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Cooch Behar: A local TMC leader was shot at in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district, police said on Friday.

Animesh Roy, the panchayat pradhan of Lalbazar in Sitalkuchi, was returning home along with an aide on Thursday night when he was attacked, they said.

Armed men, who are yet to be identified, fired targetting him. Roy received a gunshot wound on his right thigh, they added.

Roy's aide was also injured in the firing, a police officer said.

An investigation was underway and efforts were on to nab those behind the attack, he said.

"We are also talking to his family... they are not saying much," he added.

Roy is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the district and his condition is very critical, the officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 May 2024, 07:42 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCCooch Behar

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT