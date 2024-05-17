TMC leader shot at in West Bengal's Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: A local TMC leader was shot at in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district, police said on Friday.

Animesh Roy, the panchayat pradhan of Lalbazar in Sitalkuchi, was returning home along with an aide on Thursday night when he was attacked, they said.

Armed men, who are yet to be identified, fired targetting him. Roy received a gunshot wound on his right thigh, they added.