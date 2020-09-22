Parliament Monsoon Session live: Rajya Sabha proceedings to begin at 9 am; 8 bills listed on today's agenda

Rajya Sabha has eight bills listed on today's agenda. Earlier yesterday, the Rajya Sabha adopted a motion suspending 8 MPs in connection with the incidents on Sunday during the passage of the Farm Bills, following which the House was suspended. The suspended MPs started indefinite protest in Parliament. The Lok Sabha, on the other hand, passed four bills including the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020, and two Bills related to Indian medicine council and Homeopathy central council yesterday. Stay tuned on DH for more live updated.