Parliament Monsoon Session live: Rajya Sabha proceedings to begin at 9 am; 8 bills listed on today's agenda

Rajya Sabha has eight bills listed on today's agenda. Earlier yesterday, the Rajya Sabha adopted a motion suspending 8 MPs in connection with the incidents on Sunday during the passage of the Farm Bills, following which the House was suspended. The suspended MPs started indefinite protest in Parliament. The Lok Sabha, on the other hand, passed four bills including the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020, and two Bills related to Indian medicine council and Homeopathy central council yesterday. Stay tuned on DH for more live updated.
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh brought tea for the Rajya Sabha MPs who are protesting at Gandhi statue against their suspension from the House.
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh meets the eight suspended Rajya Sabha MPs who are protesting at Gandhi statue against their suspension from the House.
Suspension of MPs: Opposition likely to boycott RS if discussion not allowed
Opposition parties are likely to boycott Rajya Sabha proceedings on Tuesday if their demand for discussing events that led to the suspension of eight MPs on charges of unruly behaviour is not met.
Now, farmers will be at the mercy of big corporates: Manish Tewari
Congress has been on the warpath against the Modi government over the two farm sector bills – the Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill passed by both House of Parliament. Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari tells Sagar Kulkarni ofDHthat Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertions that the MSP regime would continue is a bogey.
Bill for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha today:
- The Occupational Safety, Health And Working Conditions Code, 2020
- The Industrial Relations Code, 2020.
- The Code On Social Security, 2020.
- The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
Bill for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha today:
- The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
- The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
- The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
- The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
- The National Forensic Sciences University Bill, 2020.
- The Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020.
- The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020.
- The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2020
- The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2020.
Lok Sabha passes Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020
Lok Sabha passes The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020
Good morning readers, welcome to your live coverage of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.
Yesterday, Rajya Sabha adopted a motion suspending eight MPs including Trinamool Congress floor leader Derek O'Brien and his AAP counterpart Sanjay Singh in connection with the incidents on Sunday during the passage of the Farm Bills. The MPs had refused to leave the House, following which, the House was eventually adjourned for the day at 12:07 pm.
