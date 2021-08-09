Parliament passes Tribunals Reforms Bill

Parliament has approved the bill to abolish nine appellate tribunals, including the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT), with the Rajya Sabha passing it Monday.
The Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021 was passed by Lok Sabha on August 3.
The bill moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was passed by a voice vote in Rajya Sabha, while a statutory motion moved by the Opposition members to send it to a select committee was negated by a division vote.
Soon after the passage of the bill, Opposition members trooped into the Well of the House in protest against the Pegasus snooping row and three farm laws leading to a brief adjournment of the House.
