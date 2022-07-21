Parliament Live: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to resume functioning at 11 am today

The proceedings of both the Houses of Parliament were washed out completely on Wednesday and were adjourned for the day amid continued protest by the Opposition parties led by Congress over price rise and levy of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on daily essentials. Stay tuned for live updates.
Parliamentary panel to meet tech firms representatives today
Amid concern over anti-competition, the Parliamentary Panel on Finance will meet tech firm representatives on Thursday.
"Hearing of views of representatives of Associations/Industry stake-holders on the subject 'Anti-Competitive Practices by Big-tech companies'," says the notice fromLokSabha.
The meeting is at 3 pmon Thursday.
BJP leader and former Union minister Jayant Sinha will chair the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance that has been looking into various aspects of competition in the marketplace, especially with respect to technology majors.
Preparation for counting of votes for Presidential poll under way
Counting of votes for Presidential election will be held today
Counting of votes for the Presidential Elections 2022 will begin at 11 am in the Parliament House complex. The contest is between NDA's Droupadi Murmu and opposition's Yashwant Sinha for the country's top post.
Philanthropist Veerendra Heggade to take oath as RS member
Dr DVeerendra Heggade, who was recently nominated to Rajya Sabha, will take oath of allegiance to the Constitution as an MP on Thursday.
The Upper House is likely to discuss and pass the Bill to amend the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act, 2005 tabled by External Affairs Minister Dr SJaishankar on Tuesday.
The opposition is expected to demand a discussion on the hike in GST rates, Agnipath, price rise besides other issues.
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to resume functioning at 11 am today, likely to be disrupted
Three days of theMonsoonSessionhave been washed away due to the opposition protests who are likely to press for discussion on the issues again on Thursday.
Floor leaders of all Opposition parties in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to meet in the office of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament today
Cong MP Gaurav Gogoi gives adjournment motion notice in LS to discuss issue of 'misuse' of law enforcement and investigative agencies such as ED and CBI by the Central Government
Cong MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in LS to discuss 'misuse' of ED
Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday gave a notice of adjournment in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the alleged misuse of the Enforcement Directorate and "targeting" of "innocent" opposition leaders.
The notice by Tagore comes on a day Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is set to be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering investigation the agency is carrying out into the affairs of the National Herald newspaper.
In his notice to the Lok Sabha Secretary General, Tagore sought a discussion on the alleged misuse of the ED and "list of scams" of the BJP government pending with the Enforcement Department.
He alleged that the ED functions as the "Enemy Destroyer (ED)" of the BJP government.
Parliament adjourned for a day, Government-Opposition indulges in blame game
