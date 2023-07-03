Parliamentary panel, Law Commission, law ministry representatives hold meeting on UCC

Parliamentary panel, Law Commission hold meeting on UCC

The standing committee is headed by BJP MP Sushil Modi.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 03 2023, 16:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 16:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The parliamentary panel on law held an important meeting on the issue of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) here on Monday.

The standing committee headed by BJP MP Sushil Modi has called representatives of the Law Commission and the law ministry on a recent notice issued by the law panel seeking views of stakeholders on the issue of a uniform civil code.

CPI(M) in Kerala trying to turn UCC into Hindu-Muslim issue for political gains: Congress

According to the schedule of the standing committee on law and personnel, it has to hear the views of representatives of the law panel and legal affairs and legislative departments of the law ministry "on public notice issued by the Law Commission of India on 14th June 2023, inviting views from the various stakeholders on the Uniform Civil Code, under the subject Review of Personal Laws'".

uniform civil code
UCC
Sushil Modi
Law Commission
Law Ministry
India News

