Patient on ventilator dies as fire sears Delhi hospital

There were several lapses in the fire safety system in the hospital

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 11 2022, 09:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2022, 13:32 ist

A 64-year-old kidney patient died at a Delhi hospital on Saturday after his oxygen supply was disrupted due to a fire at the facility, police and fire officials said.

The incident was reported from Brahm Shakti Hospital in Pooth Khurd in Delhi’s Rohini district. A short circuit is said to be the cause for the fire at the third floor of the hospital.

The blaze was reported at around 5 am and nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot, which doused the fire soon.

Everyone in the hospital was rescued barring the one patient, Holi, who was on a ventilator support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He was taken out but passed away due to the disruption in power and oxygen support, police said.

Officials said they could not find any operational fire-fighting system at the hospital. The fire exit door was found blocked, officials said citing lapses in the fire safety system in the hospital.

Police have registered a case under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible mat­ter), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), and 304A (causing death by negligence) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Late last month, incidents of fire were reported at Safdarjung Hospital in south Delhi and at Makkar Multispeciality Hospital east Delhi on May 27.There were no casualties in these incidents.

Delhi
Fire
India News

