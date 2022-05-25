PDP youth wing chief Waheed Parra gets bail

Parra's counsel, Shariq Reyaz told reporters that the high court has set aside the trial court's order

IANS
IANS, Srinagar,
  May 25 2022, 16:02 ist
  • updated: May 25 2022, 16:31 ist

 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth unit President, Waheed Parra was granted bail on Wednesday by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, his lawyer said.

Reacting to the development, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, in a tweet, said: "Finally after almost two years, Waheed Para (sic) gets bail &amp; I hope he walks out as a free man soon. Would like to thank his lawyer Shariq for fighting his case with such conviction &amp; determination."

Parra was arrested by the NIA in 2020 in connection with the terror funding case which it was investigating.

