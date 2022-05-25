PDP youth wing chief Waheed Parra gets bail

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth unit President, Waheed Parra was granted bail on Wednesday by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, his lawyer said.

Parra's counsel, Shariq Reyaz told reporters that the high court has set aside the trial court's order.

Reacting to the development, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, in a tweet, said: "Finally after almost two years, Waheed Para (sic) gets bail & I hope he walks out as a free man soon. Would like to thank his lawyer Shariq for fighting his case with such conviction & determination."

Parra was arrested by the NIA in 2020 in connection with the terror funding case which it was investigating.