Pegasus row: Javadekar attacks 'negative politics' of opposition parties

Opposition parties displayed specially-designed posters in seven different languages

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 04 2021, 04:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2021, 04:13 ist
Prakash Javadekar. Credit: PTI File Photo

With a stalemate in Parliament over the Pegasus spyware issue continuing, Prakash Javadekar blamed the "negative politics of opposition parties which is blocking the Parliament for last 12 days."

"They have already wasted more than Rs150 crores of hard earned public money. This is nothing but bankruptcy politics. Shame on such Politics by opposition parties," he tweeted.

Protesting against the alleged use of the Pegasus spyware by the government to snoop on political rivals, Opposition parties displayed specially-designed posters in seven different languages in both houses of Parliament on Tuesday, demanding a discussion on the issue.

Prakash Javadekar
Parliament
Monsoon Session
Pegasus

