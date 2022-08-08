People will keep calling him for something or other: PM at Vice-Prez Naidu's farewell

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said as far as he knew outgoing Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, his farewell is not possible as people will keep calling him for something or the other.
Addressing an event at the Parliament House complex organised by members of Parliament to bid farewell to Naidu, he said a collection of good words was in order to carry forward the legacy of Naidu who has all along propagated the use of the mother tongue in the Upper House and outside.
Modi said Naidu has the unique distinction of holding both the Urban Development and Rural Development portfolios in the central government.
He said perhaps Naidu is the only person who was a member of Rajya Sabha to become its chairperson.
