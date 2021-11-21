Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 17th consecutive day

Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged on Sunday, following the revision of duties by the Central and state governments on Diwali eve, marking the 17th consecutive day that prices have remained static.

The pump price of petrol in Delhi, which fell to Rs 103.97 per litre at 6 am on November 4 from the previous day's cost of Rs 110.04 per litre, remained the same on Sunday. The diesel price also remained unchanged in the capital at Rs 86.67 per litre.

In the financial capital of Mumbai, petrol continues to be priced at Rs 109.98 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.14 per litre.

Also read — India to step up oil exploration, production in very big way: Hardeep Puri

Prices remained unchanged on Sunday in Kolkata as well, where the petrol price was reduced by Rs 5.82, to Rs 104.67 per litre, and diesel price by Rs 11.77, to Rs 89.79 per litre, in the first week of November. Petrol price in Chennai remained at Rs 101.40 per litre and diesel Rs 91.43 per litre.

Across the country, the prices largely remained unchanged on Sunday but the retail rates varied depending on the local taxes.

The global crude price, which has touched a three-year high of over $85 a barrel on several occasions in the past month, has softened currently to below $80 per barrel. An increase in the US inventory has pushed down crude prices but OPEC+ [The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Plus] decision on only gradual increase in production in December could raise prices further. This could put pressure on oil companies to increase fuel prices again.

Also read — TN FM rules out further reduction in taxes on petrol, diesel

Before the price cuts and pause, diesel prices increased on 30 of the last 58 days, taking up its retail price by Rs 9.90 per litre in Delhi. Petrol prices have also risen on 28 of the 54 previous days taking up its pump price by Rs 8.85 per litre.

Since January 1, 2021, the prices have increased by more than Rs 26 per litre.

The excise duty cut by the Centre on November 3 was the first such exercise since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The government had revised excise duty on petrol and diesel sharply in March and again in May last year to mobilise additional resources for Covid relief measures.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: