PIL filed in Supreme Court to ensure migrant workers get food grains

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court to safeguard the right of migrant workers to get subsidised food grains during the period of lockdown, in absence of 'One Nation-One Ration Card' scheme.

The plea filed by advocate Reepak Kansal asked the court to ensure food, temporary shelter and medical aid to the migrant laborers or employees or citizens who were locked in their rented premises or were in transit on roads, national highways due to lockdown introduced to contain Coronavirus.

He said it was important to ensure that the poor do not go hungry even if they don't have local ration cards.

The petitioner said the scheme of “One Nation One Ration Card, announced by the central government is scheduled to start in the month of June 2020. Till the time it was implemented, steps must be taken to ensure no migrant worker remained without food.

Lakhs of migrant workers remained stuck in several states after the countrywide lockdown was announced on March 24 to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The 21-day lockdown was subsequently extended up to May 3.