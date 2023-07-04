SC dismisses PIL for re-classification of caste system

PIL for re-classification of caste system dismissed by SC

A bench comprising Chief justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha dismissed the plea filed by an advocate and imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on the petitioner.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 04 2023, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 16:21 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: Getty Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday junked a plea seeking directions to the Centre for re-classification of the caste system

A bench comprising Chief justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha dismissed the plea filed by an advocate and imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on the petitioner.

"This is abuse of the process of law. These kind of PILs must stop," the bench observed.

Also read | Caste census needed, but with a plan

The top court recorded in its order, "Invocation of Article 32 of the Constitution has been sought to direct the Centre to frame a policy for re-classification of caste system.

"This PIL is abuse of the process of court. We dismiss it and direct a payment of Rs 25,000 cost to the Supreme Court Bar Association. The petitioner shall produce a receipt of the payment within two weeks," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a PIL filed by advocate Sachin Gupta seeking directions to the Centre for re-classification of caste system.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
India News
Caste system

Related videos

What's Brewing

Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore

Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore

How Japan plans to release Fukushima water into ocean

How Japan plans to release Fukushima water into ocean

Study uncovers hidden gems in Bengaluru's night skies

Study uncovers hidden gems in Bengaluru's night skies

Psychedelics can treat psychiatric disorders: Study

Psychedelics can treat psychiatric disorders: Study

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

 