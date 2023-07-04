PIL for re-classification of caste system dismissed by SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday junked a plea seeking directions to the Centre for re-classification of the caste system
A bench comprising Chief justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha dismissed the plea filed by an advocate and imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on the petitioner.
"This is abuse of the process of law. These kind of PILs must stop," the bench observed.
Also read | Caste census needed, but with a plan
The top court recorded in its order, "Invocation of Article 32 of the Constitution has been sought to direct the Centre to frame a policy for re-classification of caste system.
"This PIL is abuse of the process of court. We dismiss it and direct a payment of Rs 25,000 cost to the Supreme Court Bar Association. The petitioner shall produce a receipt of the payment within two weeks," the bench said.
The top court was hearing a PIL filed by advocate Sachin Gupta seeking directions to the Centre for re-classification of caste system.
