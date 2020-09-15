Plea moved in SC for fresh JEE Mains and NEET for candidates who could not take up exams

An advocate has approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the authorities to conduct a fresh NEET and JEE Mains for the candidates, who could not take up examinations due to unforeseen, and unavoidable circumstances amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The petitioner, Shashwat Anand asked the court to lay down certain guidelines or issue directions for accommodations, food and water, transportation, etc to students who missed out such exams, owing to some or the other sufficient cause.

"The unprecedented situation, whereby the functioning of whole country has virtually come to a standstill, should not result in an unmitigated disaster to several students who could not take the examinations due to unavoidable situations like flood and transportation etc," his plea stated.

The petitioner asked the court to take Suo Motu cognisance of a news report highlighting ordeal of a student who had to travel for about 700 km to take examinations. However, he was not permitted to take up examinations since he arrived at the examination centre apparently 10 minutes late.

The petition was drafted by advocates Rajesh Inamdar, Amit Pai and Smita Pandey.

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, 2020 was scheduled to be held in July. It was postponed to first week of September, due to continuing Covid-19 conditions.

Similarly, National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG), 2020 was originally scheduled to be held on May 03, 2020 and later postponed to July 26, 2020. It was finally held on September 13.

The court had earlier dismissed pleas for postpone these competitive examinations.