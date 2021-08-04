PM congratulates boxer Lovlina Borgohain on winning bronze medal at Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated boxer Lovlina Borgohain on winning a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics, and said her tenacity and determination are admirable.

Borgohain (69kg) signed off with a bronze medal in the Olympic Games after a comprehensive 0-5 loss to reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli.

Also Read — Boxer Lovlina Borgohain wins bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Modi tweeted, "Well fought @LovlinaBorgohai! Her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavours. #Tokyo2020."