PM Modi congratulates Stalin on taking oath as Tamil Nadu CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated DMK leader M K Stalin on taking oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 68-year old Stalin, for whom this would be the first stint as CM, in a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

Congratulations to Thiru @mkstalin on being sworn-in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 7, 2021

