PM Modi greets Amit Shah on his 55th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended birthday greetings to BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah, describing him as a hard working person who is playing an important role in keeping India secure.
Born in then Bombay, Shah turned 55 on Tuesday.
"Birthday greetings to my colleague in the Union Cabinet, a hardworking, experienced and an able organisational person. While playing an important role in government, he is making a valuable contribution to make India stronger and safer," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.
कर्मठ, अनुभवी, कुशल संगठनकर्ता एवं मंत्रिमंडल में मेरे सहयोगी अमित शाह जी को जन्मदिन की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। सरकार में बहुमूल्य भूमिका निभाने के साथ ही वे भारत को सशक्त और सुरक्षित करने में भी महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दे रहे हैं। ईश्वर उन्हें दीर्घायु करे और सदा स्वस्थ रखे। @AmitShah
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2019
