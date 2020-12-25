PM Modi greets people on Christmas

May his path keep showing the way in building a just and inclusive society, he said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 25 2020, 09:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2020, 09:38 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Greeting people on Christmas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the life and principles of Lord Christ give strength to millions across the world.

May his path keep showing the way in building a just and inclusive society, the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

"Merry Christmas! The life and principles of Lord Christ gives strength to millions across the world," Modi said.

"May everybody be happy and healthy," he added. 

Christmas
India
Narendra Modi

