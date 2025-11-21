<p>Bengaluru: Police have arrested 11 people in connection with a group clash that broke out in front of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vidhana-soudha">Vidhana Soudha</a> and High Court. Last Sunday, the gang had roamed around various parts of the city, including JP Nagar, HSR Layout and Cubbon Park, before gathering near a metro station, where the altercation began.</p><p>The clash reportedly erupted over multiple issues, including a previous fight involving a woman and a recent dispute over a stolen mobile phone. </p><p>Heated arguments soon escalated into a physical fight, with both groups attacking each other.</p><p>Police intervened and carried out a lathi-charge to bring the situation under control. A case was registered following the incident, and 11 members of the gang were taken into custody. </p>.Bengaluru urban district most unsafe in state for kids, says Karnataka child rights index.<p>Police said they are conducting background checks and further interrogation of the accused.</p><p>Investigation revealed that the gang had been shooting reels in and around major landmarks and sharing them within Nepali groups, where the videos were garnering high viewership. The clash is also said to have taken place while they were recording such a video.</p><p>It may be recalled that the police had initially ignored the incident as the accused had run away from scene during lathi charge but few days later the videos of the incident went viral in social media and Netizens raised law and situation in CBD area. Then only a case was registered next day. </p>