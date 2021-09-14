PM Modi greets people on Hindi Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas' on Tuesday, and said that people from different regions have played a significant role in making the language capable.
It is due to your efforts that Hindi is strongly establishing its identity at the global level, he tweeted.
It was on this day in 1949 that Hindi, the most spoken language in the country, was adopted as an official language.
आप सभी को हिन्दी दिवस की ढेरों बधाई। हिन्दी को एक सक्षम और समर्थ भाषा बनाने में अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों के लोगों ने उल्लेखनीय भूमिका निभाई है। यह आप सबके प्रयासों का ही परिणाम है कि वैश्विक मंच पर हिन्दी लगातार अपनी मजबूत पहचान बना रही है।
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2021
