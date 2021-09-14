PM Modi greets people on Hindi Diwas

PM Modi lauded the efforts of the citizens for strongly establishing Hindi's identity at the global level

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas' on Tuesday, and said that people from different regions have played a significant role in making the language capable. 

It is due to your efforts that Hindi is strongly establishing its identity at the global level, he tweeted. 

It was on this day in 1949 that Hindi, the most spoken language in the country, was adopted as an official language.

