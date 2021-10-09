Modi lauds health workers involved in Covid vaccination

PM Modi lauds health workers involved in Covid vaccination

'Kudos to each and every person who is making India's vaccination drive a success', Modi said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 09 2021, 21:14 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2021, 21:17 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI file photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded health workers involved in taking Covid-19 vaccination to remotest corners of the country.

He was responding to a tweet by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who had posted a video of health workers carrying the vaccines and navigating a tough terrain, and said their contribution in keeping the country safe will be remembered forever.

Modi said, "This is just one example of the monumental effort put in by every stakeholder to ensure our fellow citizens get vaccinated. Kudos to each and every person who is making India's vaccination drive a success."

