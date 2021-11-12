PM Modi launches schemes to encourage small investors in money market, redress grievances

In a first in the country, the Government on Friday launched a scheme where small investors can directly invest in central government securities that are considered a better investment option in the low interest-rate regime and save an investor from the upheavals of the share market.

The Retail Direct Scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi allows retail investors to buy and sell G-sec online both in the primary and secondary markets. It also allows direct investment in state development loans and sovereign gold bonds.

The account, to be called Retail Direct Gilt (RDG) Account, would help the masses who do not have access to sophisticated financial services.

“This will give a direct opportunity to earn interest in a safe way directly on their bank accounts. It could encourage financial inclusion and bring more money into the capital market from the unorganised sector,” said Sonam Srivastava, Co-founder of Wright Research.

On the flip side, she said, the scheme will take retail money from the banking system directly to the RBI’s kitty.

The Prime Minister also launched an integrated financial grievance redressal scheme that aims to improve the mechanism for resolving customer complaints against financial institutions such as banks and non-banking financial companies and digital payment systems.

The integrated ombudsman is a single point of reference for customers to file their complaints, submit documents, track status and provide feedback.

“The integrated Ombudsman scheme is likely to ensure uniformity and streamlined user-friendly mechanism which will add value to the scheme and bring customer delight and financial inclusion,” said Jyoti Prakash Gadia, MD, Resurgent India.

“Improving the regulatory grievance redressal mechanism - while the banking ombudsman has been in place since 1995, the system was always viewed askance by consumers. One of the primary concerns was the lack of maintainable grounds on which the consumer could challenge the actions of a regulated entity at the ombudsman or rejection of the complaint on technical grounds, resulting in a preference for the consumer court notwithstanding the extended timelines for redressal. The move to integrate the systems (banking, NBFC, and digital payments) and expand the grounds for complaints may see a positive response from consumers,” said Anjana Potti, Partner, J Sagar Associates.

