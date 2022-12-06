PM Modi, Prez Murmu pay tribute to Ambedkar

PM Modi, President Murmu pay tribute to Ambedkar on his death anniversary

Modi along with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid floral tributes to him at Parliament complex

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 06 2022, 11:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2022, 11:19 ist
President Droupadi Murmu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment Virendra Kumar at a ceremony to pay homage to Ambedkar. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution, on his death anniversary and said his struggles gave hope to millions.

He along with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid floral tributes to him at Parliament complex.

Also Read | Maharashtra Guv, CM Eknath Shinde, and Dy CM Fadnavis pay tribute to Ambedkar on death anniversary

"On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, I pay homage to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and recall his exemplary service to our nation. His struggles gave hope to millions and his efforts to give India such an extensive Constitution can never be forgotten," he said in a tweet.

