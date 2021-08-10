PM Modi seeks names of members absent during voting for statutory resolution in RS: Sources

'PM Modi seeks names of members absent in RS'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 10 2021, 13:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2021, 13:19 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi arrives for the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the parliamentary affairs minister to submit the details of members who were not present in Rajya Sabha on Monday when voting for a statutory resolution moved by several opposition MPs was held, sources said.

The statutory resolution demanded that the Tribunals Reforms Bill be send to the select committee of the House, however, it got negated.

Speaking at the BJP parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, Modi asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to submit the details of those who were not present in the house when the voting was held, sources said.

The BJP parliamentary party led by Modi also gave a standing ovation to the Olympic medal winners, sources in the party said.

Modi also suggested the party MPs encourage more people in their constituencies to participate in sports and also promote Poshan Abhiyaan and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. 

Narendra Modi
Rajya Sabha
Pralhad Joshi

