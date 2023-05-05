PM Modi to be Prez Macron's guest on Bastille Day

PM Modi to be French President Macron's guest of honour at Bastille Day parade

Modi's visit will coincide with the 25th anniversary of the 'strategic partnership' between France and India

Reuters
Reuters, Paris ,
  • May 05 2023, 15:39 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 15:40 ist
Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted French President Emmanuel Macron's invitation to be the guest of honour at France's traditional military parade held during Bastille Day, on July 14th, the French presidency said on Friday.

"An Indian armed forces contingent will take part in the parade alongside French forces", the presidency said in the statement, adding Modi's visit will coincide with the 25th anniversary of the "strategic partnership" between France and India.

Also Read | Several MoUs to be signed, 'Jewish Trail' to be inaugurated during Israeli FM's visit to India next week

"This historic visit will also allow joint initiatives to take on the big challenges of our time, such as climate change, loss of biodiversity and the achievement of sustainable development targets."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India News
Emmanuel Macron
France
Bastille Day
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve

Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve

India's new mums hope & fear for next generation

India's new mums hope & fear for next generation

In 'Pathaan', B'desh gets first Hindi film since 1971

In 'Pathaan', B'desh gets first Hindi film since 1971

UV imaging tracks birth of stars outside galaxies

UV imaging tracks birth of stars outside galaxies

Napoli crowned Serie A champions after 33 years

Napoli crowned Serie A champions after 33 years

Indigenous youths use tech as 'weapon' to shield Amazon

Indigenous youths use tech as 'weapon' to shield Amazon

Ed Sheeran wins copyright case over Marvin Gaye’s song

Ed Sheeran wins copyright case over Marvin Gaye’s song

 