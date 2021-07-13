PM Modi to meet 6 CMs over Covid situation on July 16

PM Modi to meet 6 Chief Ministers over Covid-19 situation on July 16

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 13 2021, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2021, 15:11 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Kerala on July 16 to discuss the Covid-19 situation in these states.

The prime minister on Tuesday met heads of eight northeastern states and discussed the Covid situation, emphasising that the vaccination drive be continuously ramped up to combat the third wave of the pandemic.

More to follow...

 

 

 

Coronavirus
Narendra Modi
Covid-19

