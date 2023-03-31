PM Modi wishes Pope speedy recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished Pope Francis good health and a speedy recovery from his illness.
The 86-year-old pontiff showed marked improvement on Thursday after being given intravenous antibiotics for a bronchitis infection and could be released from the hospital in the coming days, the Vatican and his doctors reported.
Modi tweeted, "Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Pope Francis."
Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Pope Francis. @Pontifex https://t.co/UU2PuEixUK
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2023
