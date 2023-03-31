PM Modi wishes Pope speedy recovery

The 86-year-old pontiff showed marked improvement on Thursday after being given intravenous antibiotics for a bronchitis infection

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 31 2023, 11:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2023, 11:56 ist
File photo of PM Narendra Modi and Pope Francis. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished Pope Francis good health and a speedy recovery from his illness.

The 86-year-old pontiff showed marked improvement on Thursday after being given intravenous antibiotics for a bronchitis infection and could be released from the hospital in the coming days, the Vatican and his doctors reported.

Modi tweeted, "Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Pope Francis."

 

Narendra Modi
Pope Francis
health
Vatican City
World news

