Modi directs recruitment of 10L people in next 1.5 yrs

PM Narendra Modi directs recruitment of 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years

The direction from Modi came following a review of the status of human resources in all government departments and ministries

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 14 2022, 10:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2022, 10:33 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a "mission mode" in the next year and a half, his office said on Tuesday.

The direction from Modi came following a review of the status of human resources in all government departments and ministries, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The government's decision comes amid the opposition's frequent criticism of it on the issue of unemployment. A large number of vacant posts in different government sectors has often been flagged.

"PM Narendra Modi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years," the PMO said in a tweet.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Narendra Modi
Human Resources

What's Brewing

How fashion giants recast plastic as good for Earth

How fashion giants recast plastic as good for Earth

Lost on the roads of Gandhi Bazaar

Lost on the roads of Gandhi Bazaar

US approves first pill for treatment of alopecia

US approves first pill for treatment of alopecia

DH Toon | Bulldozers can't shake collective conscious!

DH Toon | Bulldozers can't shake collective conscious!

'They bomb and they bomb': Anguish in Ukraine city

'They bomb and they bomb': Anguish in Ukraine city

IISc develops unique footwear for people with diabetes

IISc develops unique footwear for people with diabetes

Rare dinosaur 'egg-in-egg' found in Madhya Pradesh

Rare dinosaur 'egg-in-egg' found in Madhya Pradesh

 