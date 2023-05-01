PM Narendra Modi greets people on Maharashtra, Gujarat formation day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the formation day of Maharashtra and Gujarat.
He tweeted, "Best wishes on Maharashtra Day. The state is blessed with a great culture and hardworking people who have enriched national progress across different sectors. I pray for the continued progress of Maharashtra in the years to come."
Best wishes on Maharashtra Day. The state is blessed with a great culture and hardworking people who have enriched national progress across different sectors. I pray for the continued progress of Maharashtra in the years to come.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2023
In another tweet, he said, "Greetings on Gujarat Sthapana Diwas. Gujarat has made a mark due to its all-round progress as well as its unique culture. I pray that the state continues to scale new heights of development in the times ahead."
Greetings on Gujarat Sthapana Diwas. Gujarat has made a mark due to its all round progress as well as its unique culture. I pray that the state continues to scale new heights of development in the times ahead.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2023
Both states were formed on this day in 1960 following the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Bombay on linguistic grounds.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube