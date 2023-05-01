PM Narendra Modi greets people on Maharashtra, Gujarat formation day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the formation day of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

He tweeted, "Best wishes on Maharashtra Day. The state is blessed with a great culture and hardworking people who have enriched national progress across different sectors. I pray for the continued progress of Maharashtra in the years to come."

In another tweet, he said, "Greetings on Gujarat Sthapana Diwas. Gujarat has made a mark due to its all-round progress as well as its unique culture. I pray that the state continues to scale new heights of development in the times ahead."

Both states were formed on this day in 1960 following the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Bombay on linguistic grounds.