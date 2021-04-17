PM Narendra Modi says Kumbh Mela participation should now be kept symbolic amid Covid-19

After many seers contracted Covid-19 in Kumbh Mela and the event threatened to turn into a superspreader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stepped in and suggested the need to minimise the gathering and keep the event now as "symbolic", an idea which was endorsed by Swami Avdheshanand Giri of Juna Akhara.

After PM Modi spoke to the Hindu seer over the telephone, Giri put out a tweet tagging the Prime Minister and urging people not to gather in large numbers bathing during the Kumbh keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation and following the rules.

PM Modi had earlier said he has requested that since two 'shahi snan' have taken place, the Kumbh should now be kept symbolic keeping in view the coronavirus crisis. He also averred that this will give a boost to the fight against this crisis.

मैंने प्रार्थना की है कि दो शाही स्नान हो चुके हैं और अब कुंभ को कोरोना के संकट के चलते प्रतीकात्मक ही रखा जाए। इससे इस संकट से लड़ाई को एक ताकत मिलेगी। @AvdheshanandG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2021

Responding to PM's tweet, Giri said, "We honour the appeal of the Prime Minister. Saving life is a great virtue (punya)."

Earlier he had quoted a verse from the Gita to hammer home the point that "Life is precious and divine. Appreciate the value of every moment and use it meaningfully." On Friday also in a tweet, he had asked the devotees participating in the Kumbh to follow the government guidelines and take efforts to save their life from coronavirus.

On Thursday, Niranajani Akhara had announced the end of its participation in the Kumbh Mela from April 17, which was followed up by Shri Panchayati Akhara and Anand Akhara also declaring an end to their participation.

The unilateral announcement by Niranjani Akhara was later resented by some other Akharas, who insisted on continuing it till at least April 27, the day of the last Shahi Snan of this Kumbh. This year, the ongoing Kumbh, which is usually a three to four-month affair, was shortened to just one month from April 1 to 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also read: India sees over 2 lakh new Covid-19 cases for third straight day

A number of seers have tested positive for Covid-19 during the event while few deaths have also occurred. While Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri was admitted at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh, the Mahamandaleshwar of Maha Nirwani Akhada from Madhya Pradesh Swami Kapil Dev, who had tested positive for Covid-19, died at a private hospital in Delhi on April 13.

Haridwar Kumbh Mela medical office said that 68 seers have tested positive for Covid-19 between April 5 and April 14.

In his tweet, Modi also said that while he spoke to Swami Avdheshanand Giri, he enquired about the health of saints, many of whom have contracted the infection.

The Prime Minister's intervention into the issue came amid growing criticism for allowing the event despite the massive spike in cases across and India.

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Ashwani Kumar this week wrote to the Supreme Court seeking its suo motu intervention and demanding a ban on all political and religious functions.

Kumar cited the Kumbh Mela being held in Uttarakhand's Haridwar as a superspreader event, where almost 2,000 people have tested positive for the virus.