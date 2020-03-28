PM Narendra Modi sets up special fund for COVID-19; opts for crowdfunding

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday set up a special fund for fighting COVID-19 with crowdfunding and asked people to contribute to PM-CARES Fund, which will also cater to similar distressing situations in the future.

“People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India’s war against COVID-19. Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India,” the Prime Minister tweeted giving details about the fund.

The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens.

“Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations,” Modi said in a message, which received a prompt response from institutions and individuals, who donated liberally. Modi personally acknowledged many of these contributions.

IAS Association decided to contribute Rs 21 lakhs to the PM-CARES Fund as its initial contribution to combating COVID 19. “All members to contribute at least a day’s salary also. We shall leave no stone unturned to ensure that we win this fight against COVID 19. WE SHALL OVERCOME,” the Association tweeted. Modi hailed this as “Good leadership” expressing happiness over the strong support from the IAS fraternity.

The Prime Minister had last week invoked the holi Hindu festival of Navratra to appeal to all resourceful persons to feed at least nine poor persons for the entire period of 21-days lockdown. Earlier Modi was instrumental behind setting up a SAARC fund with India contributing USD 10 million initially for the emergency fund. He had said that the best way to deal with the pandemic was by coming together and not growing apart.

An individual Syed Ataur Rahman, who contributed Rs 501 tweeted about his “little donation”, which the Prime Minister acknowledged saying “There’s nothing big or little. Every single contribution matters. It shows our collective resolve to defeat COVID-19.”

As Cricketer Suresh Raina tweeted about his pledging Rs 52 lakh for the fight against Corona – Rs 31 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund and Rs 21 lakh to the UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund), Modi praised him in Cricket analogy saying “That’s a brilliant fifty”. Cine actor Akshay Kumar contributed Rs 25 lakh.

A large number of students also made contributions while digital payment gateway PhonePe announced to add Rs 10 to every donation made to PM-CARES fund, taking a pledge to donate Rs 100 crore thus.