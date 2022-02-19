PM, VP pay tributes to Shivaji Maharaj on his birthday

PM, VP pay tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary

I bow to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti, Modi said

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 19 2022, 10:59 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2022, 10:59 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary.

Paying homage to the great Maratha king, the Prime Minister said that his outstanding leadership and emphasis on social welfare has been inspiring people for generations.

"I bow to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His outstanding leadership and emphasis on social welfare have been inspiring people for generations. He was uncompromising when it came to standing up for the values of truth and justice. We are committed to fulfilling his vision," Modi tweeted.

Also taking to Twitter, the Vice President said, "My tributes to legendary Maratha warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary. Known for his undaunted courage and exceptional warfare strategies, Shivaji Maharaj was a ruler ahead of his time. His love for our motherland continues to inspire every Indian."

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
M Venkaiah Naidu
India News
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nine dead as Storm Eunice batters Europe

Nine dead as Storm Eunice batters Europe

DH Toon | History 'rewrites' itself

DH Toon | History 'rewrites' itself

India to have 6L dollar-millionaire households: Hurun

India to have 6L dollar-millionaire households: Hurun

Open Sesame | Ukraine crisis

Open Sesame | Ukraine crisis

Disco stole thunder from Bappi’s soulful songs

Disco stole thunder from Bappi’s soulful songs

Have digital tools changed cartoons?

Have digital tools changed cartoons?

Syncretism in action

Syncretism in action

Student develops mini-oxygen plant in just eight months

Student develops mini-oxygen plant in just eight months

K'taka lecturer quits job over alleged bar on her hijab

K'taka lecturer quits job over alleged bar on her hijab

 