India Political Updates: All-party meeting ahead of Parliament's Budget Session today; leaders pay tributes to Bapu

  • updated: Jan 30 2023, 09:25 ist
  • 09:11

    Modi Govt's China strategy can be summed up as DDLJ -- Deny, Distract, Lie and Justify: Jairam Ramesh

  • 09:10

    Maharashtra: Members of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti carried out a protest march against 'Love Jihad', in Dadar, Mumbai yesterday. Members of a few other Hindu organisations also participated in the march.

  • 09:06

    All-party meeting ahead of Parliament's Budget Session to be held today

  • 09:06

    Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik pays last respects to the state Health Minister Naba Das

  • 09:04

    PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

  • 09:03

    Governor Ganeshi Lal pays last respects to the state Health Minister Naba Das at his official residence.

  • 07:28

    On this day, we lost the apostle of peace and non-violence, our Bapu: Congress