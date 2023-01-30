India Political Updates: All-party meeting ahead of Parliament's Budget Session today; leaders pay tributes to Bapu
India Political Updates: All-party meeting ahead of Parliament's Budget Session today; leaders pay tributes to Bapu
updated: Jan 30 2023, 09:25 ist
Track the latest political updates from India, only with DH!
09:11
Modi Govt's China strategy can be summed up as DDLJ -- Deny, Distract, Lie and Justify: Jairam Ramesh
#ModiGovt's China strategy can be summed up as DDLJ -- Deny, Distract, Lie and Justify, says @Jairam_Ramesh in a statement. (DDLJ actually refers to Shahrukh Khan-starrer Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge) @DeccanHerald
Maharashtra: Members of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti carried out a protest march against 'Love Jihad', in Dadar, Mumbai yesterday. Members of a few other Hindu organisations also participated in the march.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Members of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti carried out a protest march against 'Love Jihad', in Dadar, Mumbai yesterday. Members of a few other Hindu organisations also participated in the march. pic.twitter.com/foJJh7n4KH
All-party meeting ahead of Parliament's Budget Session to be held today
09:06
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik pays last respects to the state Health Minister Naba Das
09:04
PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi
I bow to Bapu on his Punya Tithi and recall his profound thoughts. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred in the service of our nation. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten and will keep strengthening our resolve to work for a developed India.
On this day, we lost the apostle of peace and non-violence, our Bapu: Congress
On this day, we lost the apostle of peace and non-violence, our Bapu.
Today, on Martyrs' Day, as we commemorate his death anniversary, we honour all the brave men & women, who, along with Mahatma Gandhi, fought for & laid down their lives for India's freedom. pic.twitter.com/wEzIxCdTxe
Modi Govt's China strategy can be summed up as DDLJ -- Deny, Distract, Lie and Justify: Jairam Ramesh
Maharashtra: Members of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti carried out a protest march against 'Love Jihad', in Dadar, Mumbai yesterday. Members of a few other Hindu organisations also participated in the march.
All-party meeting ahead of Parliament's Budget Session to be held today
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik pays last respects to the state Health Minister Naba Das
PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi
Governor Ganeshi Lal pays last respects to the state Health Minister Naba Das at his official residence.
On this day, we lost the apostle of peace and non-violence, our Bapu: Congress