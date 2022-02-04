Porn video case: SC grants protection to Sherlyn Chopra

Porn video case: SC grants protection from arrest to actress Sherlyn Chopra

On January 18, the Supreme Court had granted protection from arrest to Poonam Pandey in the porn films racket case

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 04 2022, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2022, 14:19 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday granted protection from arrest to Bollywood actress and model Sherlyn Chopra in the porn racket case.

A bench comprising Justices Vineet Saran and Aniruddha Bose issued notice to the Maharashtra government on Chopra's plea and granted stay on her arrest, similar to earlier orders passed granting protection to Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra and actress Poonam Pandey in the same FIR. Advocate Sunil Fernandes represented Chopra in the top court.

On January 18, the Supreme Court had granted protection from arrest to Poonam Pandey in the porn films racket case, where Kundra, is one of the main accused.

The top court issued notice to the Maharashtra government on an appeal filed by Pandey challenging a Bombay High Court order, which junked her anticipatory bail plea. "Issue notice.. In the meanwhile, no coercive action shall be taken against the petitioner," said the top court in its order.

In November last year, the Bombay High Court declined to grant relief to Pandey. She moved the Supreme Court challenging the high court order. Pandey has been made an accused in the FIR along with actor Sherlyn Chopra.

On December 15, the Supreme Court granted Kundra four weeks protection from arrest in one of the cases related to the porn film racket.

In November 2021, the Bombay High Court had declined to entertain the anticipatory bail application filed by Kundra in connection with an FIR registered against him by the Mumbai Police in the porn film racket case. Kundra approached the top court after the high court refused relief.

Kundra, first sought anticipatory bail from the session court, which refused to grant him any relief. Thereafter, he moved the Bombay High Court claiming that he was allegedly framed.

The cyber cell of the Mumbai Police filed a case against Kundra under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act, and Information Technology Act for allegedly distributing sexually explicit videos.

Kundra claimed he was not connected to content creation, publication or transmission of alleged illegal videos. He was arrested by Mumbai Police, in July this year, in another case where he was accused of distributing porn films through an app. In September, Kundra was granted bail.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Supreme Court
bollywood
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why can’t kids aged 15 yrs and below get Covid booster?

Why can’t kids aged 15 yrs and below get Covid booster?

'Rocket Boys' series review: A watchable affair

'Rocket Boys' series review: A watchable affair

How the end-Triassic mass extinction happened

How the end-Triassic mass extinction happened

'Nirmala', 'Modi' protest crypto tax during MPs' meet

'Nirmala', 'Modi' protest crypto tax during MPs' meet

DH Radio | Captain versus Cong in Punjab polls?

DH Radio | Captain versus Cong in Punjab polls?

Zuckerberg loses $29 billion as Meta shares crash

Zuckerberg loses $29 billion as Meta shares crash

DH Toon | Hearing 'amrit kaal', awaiting 'achhe din'

DH Toon | Hearing 'amrit kaal', awaiting 'achhe din'

How Aadhaar helped lost Karnataka kid reunite with kin

How Aadhaar helped lost Karnataka kid reunite with kin

 