Pranab Mukherjee's health condition remains unchanged

The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remained unchanged this morning, according to the latest bulletin released by the hospital on Friday.

"He is under intensive care and continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital parameters are presently stable," the hospital said in a statement.

On Thursday too, the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) statement had said that the condition of the 84-year-old former President remained unchanged.

Read | Pranab Mukherjee remains deeply comatose: Hospital

On Wednesday, Mukherjee was “haemodynamically stable and on ventilator.”

Mukherjee underwent an emergency brain surgery on Monday for removal of a large clot that had formed after he fell at his home on Sunday night.

Earlier on Thursday, Mukherjee’s son Abhijeet and daughter had dismissed “fake news” and “speculation” on the former President’s health.

As per the hospital, Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital at 12.07 p.m. on Monday in a critical condition and was found to have a large brain clot for which he underwent the emergency procedure.

Mukherjee himself had stated on Monday that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

“On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self-isolate and get tested for Covid-19,” the former President had said on Twitter.